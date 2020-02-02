West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen deal may leave Hull City in a mess

Jarrod Bowen joined West Ham United from Hull City on deadline day.

West Ham United bolstered their attacking ranks on deadline day by bringing in highly-rated forward Jarrod Bowen from Hull City.

The 23-year-old reportedly cost the Hammers £22 million (Guardian).

In Michail Antonio, Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass and Manuel Lanzini, West Ham have rich attacking options.

But Bowen is blessed with pace, trickery and an eye for goal. He notched 16 goals for Hull, and his directness on the ball could offer the Hammers a different threat.

But where does his move to East London leave Championship club Hull?

Well, judging by their immediate result following deadline day - a 5-1 home defeat to Brentford – it could leave Grant McCann’s side in a mess.

Hull’s thrashing at home to Brentford was their fourth league defeat in succession.

Bowen was their standout player. Aside from scoring 16 goals, he posted seven assists and picked up six Man of the Match awards.

Hull have score 42 goals this season. Bowen has been responsible for more than half of them. To make matters worse, their next best player Kamil Grosicki left to join West Bromwich Albion. The Pole had posted six goals and five assists for the Tigers this term.

Grant McCann’s side are ten points ahead of their relegation zone. While that may be comforting now, teams below them have suddenly started to find some form.

Stoke City have taken seven points from four games. Charlton Athletic won this weekend. And Wigan Athletic have just recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Hull seemingly knew Bowen was likely to leave last month. His contract was up in 2021, and top-flight clubs are desperate to remain in the Premier League.

But West Ham leaving it until the last moment left Hull with no time to make alternative plans.