‘We are in control’: Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s future

Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football.London that Danny Rose has a future at the club despite his move to Newcastle United.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The England international left-back has joined the Magpies for the rest of the season after struggling for regular playing time for Spurs this campaign.

Rose is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer of 2021, and Mourinho has suggested that the 29-year-old does have a future at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho told Football.London about Rose: “He has a contract with us, so of course we are in control, we just hope that he plays, he plays very well and then of course the club will decide with him the best for the club and the best for him.

"It is very, very important what is best for the players and what I understand in the time I am here is that this club cares with people.

"In the end of the season the best decision will be made with Danny's agreement.”

Future at Tottenham Hotspur?

Rose has been at Tottenham since 2007 and was just a few years ago one of the best left-backs in Europe.

If the England international left-back can recover his form at Newcastle, then perhaps he will get another chance under Mourinho at Spurs.

What is important in the coming months is that Rose plays regular first-team football and plays well.

According to WhoScored, the left-back made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League and played 360 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs this season.