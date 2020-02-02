Tottenham boss makes Christian Eriksen claim

Tottenham Hotspur lost the influential Dane in the January window.

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Christian Eriksen told him that he was leaving Tottenham Hotspur on the very first day of his reign in North London.

Eriksen quit Spurs in the final week of the January transfer window, joining Inter Milan for £16.9 million [BBC Sport]

Considering the Dane only had six months left on his contract at Tottenham and actively wanted to leave, it was a fine piece of business by chairman Daniel Levy.

It brings an end to something of a saga as the former Ajax playmaker constantly found himself linked with a move away in the months leading up to January.

And Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November, has revealed via The Irish Times that the 27-year-old's mind was made up by the time he joined the North Londoners.

He said: "From the first day I arrived he told me he was not going to sign. I tried to persuade Toby [Alderweireld] when Toby told me he was having some doubts [about re-signing] but Christian told me the decision was made and no way. From that moment, I was just trying to build the team without him. That was the reason why I didn’t play him many, many times."

It remains to be seen if Tottenham can replace Eriksen.

Of course, Mourinho signed Steven Bergwijn last month, and Giovani Lo Celso seems to be growing in confidence following his brilliant performance in the FA Cup against Southampton last week, but Eriksen had been a big player for the Lilywhites virtually since joining 2013, despite indifferent spells of form over the past 12 months.

Make no mistake, the bar is still very high for Lo Celso or Bergwijn.