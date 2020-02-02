'Too sloppy': £2.9m West Brom star gets criticism

The West Bromwich Albion midfielder came in for criticism yesterday.
West Bromwich Albion moved back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
Slaven Bilic's side beat Luton Town 2-0 at The Hawthorns to leapfrog Leeds United at the summit.
A Donervon Daniels own goal opened the scoring for West Brom, who doubled their advantage with 20 minutes to go through Semi Ajayi.
It wasn't a cracking performance by the Baggies, but a lot of them did just enough to see off the Hatters - well, most of them.
There are some West Brom fans on Twitter who are calling out midfielder Romaine Sawyers for his display.
Sawyers, a £2.9 million signing from Brentford last summer [Express and Star], saw a lot of the ball and used it well, though there wasn't much penetration in his passing.
Here's how fans reacted to the 28-year-old's display:
Looked a different side today, that Robinson is a class player, everyone looked so much better apart from Sawyers who was too sloppy #wba— Gareth (@KinkyKrov) February 1, 2020
Livermore was brilliant today. Close to my MOTM. Sawyers looked a little off the pace but picked up in 2nd half. Philips again off the mark although he did assist Ajayi. Not awful 11 after all.— TalkWBA (@TalkWBA) February 1, 2020
Dear @WBA do we need to have yet another conversation about Sawyers?— Mogster (@Jasemor) February 1, 2020
Sawyers mate fix up and start playing properly again— Lee Foxall (@LeeFoxall6) February 1, 2020
Weren’t at our best, but glad to be back to winning ways. Good debut for Robinson. Sawyers needs a break #wba— SJP (@WBAParksie7374) February 1, 2020
Sawyers with some great passing backwards, I see why his passing accuracy is so high. It’s a sin #WBA— R. Smith (@Albionwestand) February 1, 2020
My ratings for today:— Luke Rowland (@LukeRowland015) February 1, 2020
Johnstone 2
O'shea 5
Bartley 6
Ajayi 8
Townsend 7
Sawyers 3
Livermore 5
Phillips 5 (without assist ... 3)
Robinson 7
Krovinovic 7
Austin 2
Subs:
Furlong 6
Harper 5
Kanu 7#wba
Because the win, Sawyer's performance isn't that big of a deal, but on occasion where Bilic's side don't pick up the three points then it could be a problem.
He has definitely been a good signing for Albion and, with 90.6 percent, he has a better passing accuracy than any other Championship midfielder, but there are times when the game passes him by and that's something to work on.
