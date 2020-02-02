Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

'Too sloppy': £2.9m West Brom star gets criticism

A dejected Romaine Sawyers of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match having lost 2-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff...
The West Bromwich Albion midfielder came in for criticism yesterday.

West Bromwich Albion moved back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.

Slaven Bilic's side beat Luton Town 2-0 at The Hawthorns to leapfrog Leeds United at the summit.

A Donervon Daniels own goal opened the scoring for West Brom, who doubled their advantage with 20 minutes to go through Semi Ajayi.

It wasn't a cracking performance by the Baggies, but a lot of them did just enough to see off the Hatters - well, most of them.

 

There are some West Brom fans on Twitter who are calling out midfielder Romaine Sawyers for his display.

Sawyers, a £2.9 million signing from Brentford last summer [Express and Star], saw a lot of the ball and used it well, though there wasn't much penetration in his passing.

Here's how fans reacted to the 28-year-old's display:

Because the win, Sawyer's performance isn't that big of a deal, but on occasion where Bilic's side don't pick up the three points then it could be a problem.

He has definitely been a good signing for Albion and, with 90.6 percent, he has a better passing accuracy than any other Championship midfielder, but there are times when the game passes him by and that's something to work on.

