'Too easy': BBC pundit claims one Liverpool ace was 'sloppy' during win v Southampton

Liverpool recorded all three points against Southampton yesterday despite not being at their best.

Chris Sutton thinks that Virgil van Dijk was 'sloppy' during Liverpool's 4-0 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.

Speaking to 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live (01/02/2020 at 19:30 pm), former Premier League striker, Sutton, thinks it has become 'too easy' for the Liverpool players.

"In a way on they finding it too easy," Sutton told 606. "I had my eye on this game. I thought whilst watching the game that there was a complacency about Liverpool and I haven't said that too many times this season.

"But I thought Van Dijk was sloppy at times and he has been brilliant all season. Southampton missed the chances."

In truth, Liverpool weren't at their best for large parts of the game, but as many title-winning teams do, they punished their opponents when the chances landed at the doorstep.

In the end, they scored four goals, secured a clean sheet and walked away with maximum points, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino being the standout performers.

There's no doubt that Van Dijk is such a calming influence for Liverpool at the back and the best defender in the world. But Henderson and Firmino are very underrated figures.

It could be argued that come the end of the season, someone like Henderson could walk away with the Player of the Year gong, but then again, this whole Liverpool team could be awarded individual awards.

Nonetheless, Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table continues to stretch to unbelievable lengths, as the rest of England is watching one of the greatest teams in action.