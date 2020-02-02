Quick links

Taylor singles out one Aston Villa player for praise, Bournemouth’s message to Mings

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa battles for possession with Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on...
Aston Villa lost against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mbwana Samatta of Aston Villa battles for the ball with Philip Billing of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on...

Ian Taylor has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Aston Villa’s defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Villa suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Cherries away from home in the Premier League.

Philip Billing and Nathan Ake scored in the first half to put Bournemouth 2-0 up after 44 minutes.

 

However, the Cherries suffered a setback in the opening minutes of the second half when Jefferson Lerma was sent off for two bookable offences.

Mbwana Samatta halved the deficit for Dean Smith’s side on 70 minutes, but the home team held on for all three points.

Former Villa star Taylor was following the match, and he has given his take on the performance of the Villans, and has also praised striker Samatta.

Mbwana Samatta of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have sent a message to Villa defender Tyrone Mings on Twitter.

The 26-year-old central defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa from Bournemouth before making the deal permanent in the summer of 2019.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa battles for possession with Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

