Taylor singles out one Aston Villa player for praise, Bournemouth’s message to Mings

Aston Villa lost against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ian Taylor has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Aston Villa’s defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Villa suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Cherries away from home in the Premier League.

Philip Billing and Nathan Ake scored in the first half to put Bournemouth 2-0 up after 44 minutes.

However, the Cherries suffered a setback in the opening minutes of the second half when Jefferson Lerma was sent off for two bookable offences.

Mbwana Samatta halved the deficit for Dean Smith’s side on 70 minutes, but the home team held on for all three points.

Former Villa star Taylor was following the match, and he has given his take on the performance of the Villans, and has also praised striker Samatta.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have sent a message to Villa defender Tyrone Mings on Twitter.

The 26-year-old central defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa from Bournemouth before making the deal permanent in the summer of 2019.

That was a drive.... not enough from us 1st half and needed to match them 1st 20. 2nd was a bit better but too little too late... especially against 10. Nice for @Samagoal77_ to get off the mark who looked better but we need to win these games! #UTV — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) February 1, 2020