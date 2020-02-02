'Sunday League', 'Terrible': Some Aston Villa fans react to 24-year-old's performance

Aston Villa lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aston Villa slipped to a damaging 2-1 defeat away at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, meaning the Cherries have now leapfrogged them.

Villa headed down to the South Coast in need of a win, with this game being billed as something of a relegation six-pointer given the precarious situation both clubs find themselves in.

Bournemouth took the lead though, as Philip Billing struck the Cherries in front, firing home a left-footed strike from Dan Gosling's knock-down.

Nathan Ake was then on hand to make it 2-0 as Pepe Reina saved Ryan Fraser's effort, leaving Villa with a mountain to climb, which became more likely when Jefferson Lerma was sent off for the hosts.

New signing Mbwana Samatta then pulled Villa back into the game with a header – Villa's first headed goal of the season – but they couldn't find the equaliser.

Villa now slip to 17th in the Premier League table, just one point outside the relegation zone – and fans want changes to be made ahead of next weekend's game with Tottenham Hotspur.

Defender Kortney Hause struggled on Saturday, with fans taking to Twitter to criticise his poor distribution, branding him a 'Sunday League' player who shouldn't be in the top flight.

Fans called him 'terrible' and 'sloppy', questioning how he starts for Villa whilst telling Dean Smith to go with Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels and Tyrone Mings as his back three.

How does Hause still get in this team? It blows my mind some people think hes decent, in possesion hes awful #avfc — Sam Hands (@Samhands1) February 1, 2020

Hause looks like a Sunday league centre back all he’s done it punt it 50yards aimlessly and then shout at people like it’s not his fault #AVFC — Daniel challis (@Dan_challis22) February 1, 2020

Hause has been terrible today man. Literally lost the ball almost every time — Eli(@EliAVFC) February 1, 2020

Not been Impressed with Hause over the last couple of games. New back 3 against Tottenham.

Konsa - Engels - Mings ! #AVFC — Sean Langley (@seanlangley94) February 1, 2020

Also can someone tell me how Hause is starting games? so sloppy, rather play Engels on the Left even though he right footed, also Nakamba is so hit and miss. — AVFC_CALM (@Jonny_W89) February 1, 2020

I’ve praised Hause a lot but some of his giveaways and stray balls today were Sunday League. It’s a really bad result, and performance before the sending off was non-existent. Home games are what will save us, if we are to be saved. #AVFC — Tom Fox (@TomFox90) February 1, 2020

Hause got to be dropped next game for Engels. He’s so sloppy on the ball and clumsy at times. #avfc — Aston Villa Updates (@AstonVilla_info) February 1, 2020

hause is never a premier league defender his distribution erratic defending never steps out with the ball he either goes backwards or long all the time... couldn't lace tuanzebe boots #avfc https://t.co/Hemj4P5lUO — Adam #vtid (@adam1988avfc) February 1, 2020

Engels has to start from now on. Hause should be dropped and move mings to the left of the three and have Engels in the middle. #avfc — The Religion - AVFC (@AVFC_Religion) February 1, 2020

Kourtney Hause should not be starting in the Premier League. Also, have no idea why we let Chester go. #AVFC — James Felipe (@Jfelipe1) February 1, 2020