'Sunday League', 'Terrible': Some Aston Villa fans react to 24-year-old's performance

Aston Villa lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aston Villa slipped to a damaging 2-1 defeat away at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, meaning the Cherries have now leapfrogged them.

Villa headed down to the South Coast in need of a win, with this game being billed as something of a relegation six-pointer given the precarious situation both clubs find themselves in.

Bournemouth took the lead though, as Philip Billing struck the Cherries in front, firing home a left-footed strike from Dan Gosling's knock-down.

 

Nathan Ake was then on hand to make it 2-0 as Pepe Reina saved Ryan Fraser's effort, leaving Villa with a mountain to climb, which became more likely when Jefferson Lerma was sent off for the hosts.

New signing Mbwana Samatta then pulled Villa back into the game with a header – Villa's first headed goal of the season – but they couldn't find the equaliser.

Villa now slip to 17th in the Premier League table, just one point outside the relegation zone – and fans want changes to be made ahead of next weekend's game with Tottenham Hotspur.

Defender Kortney Hause struggled on Saturday, with fans taking to Twitter to criticise his poor distribution, branding him a 'Sunday League' player who shouldn't be in the top flight.

Fans called him 'terrible' and 'sloppy', questioning how he starts for Villa whilst telling Dean Smith to go with Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels and Tyrone Mings as his back three.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

