Steven Gerrard singles out £1m Rangers star for criticism yesterday

Alfredo Morelos wasn't at his best for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers yesterday.

Steven Gerrard has singled out Alfredo Morelos for a bit of criticism after Rangers' stalemate on Saturday.

The Gers drew 0-0 with Aberdeen at Ibrox in a result which means Celtic could move seven points clear of Gerrard's side if they beat Hamilton this afternoon.

Rangers could and probably should have broken the deadlock on more than one occasion, but Morelos fluffed his lines following a great ball from Connor Goldson, having already spoiled a goalscoring chance by not playing Ryan Kent in earlier in the game.

Here's what Gerrard said to the light Blues' official Twitter account: "We've created two or three big moments in the game.

"The biggest two were one in the first half. Alfredo Morelos should put Ryan Kent through on goal and the second one he should take the chance that was presented to him. Fantastic ball by Connor."

Morelos, a £1 million signing in 2017 [The Scotsman], has netted 28 goals in all competitions for Rangers this season, so nobody is going to be overly harsh on him for yesterday's performance.

Plus, he has barely kicked a ball in 2020 due to suspension after being sent off against Celtic before the winter break, so he might not be quite as sharp as the others just yet.

But he's a phenomenal goalscorer, evident by his tally this season, and he'll surely bounce back.