Gillingham fended off Championship interest to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham joined Gillingham in January.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans told his club’s official website that a Championship club tried to hijack his club’s deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham.

Graham joined the League One side on loan until the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa and Fulham man had played just twice for Wolves this term. A loan move in January was always likely to happen.

But Evans admits it was touch and go to see if he would arrive at Gillingham.

“The deal was done after I spent time meeting the player and talking through a plan for him. A Championship club tried to hijack this signing today but the lad kept to his word; that is a great sign of his character,” Evans admitted.

Graham joined Wolves from Aston Villa in January 2015.

The 24-year-old made 11 Championship appearances in the 2015-16 campaign. However, he soon struggled for game-time and the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo and the ensuing success pushed him way down the pecking order at Molineux.

Graham has spent the past two seasons out on loan at clubs including Ipswich Town, Oxford United and now with League One Gillingham.

His contract at Wolves expires this coming summer. It is likely Wolves supporters have already seen Graham play his last game for the club.

Gillingham, meanwhile, are in 12th position in League One. They may have one eye on signing Graham in the summer when the winger’s contract at Wolves comes to an end.