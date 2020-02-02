Quick links

Steve Bruce admits he's worried about two Newcastle players

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Newcastle United drew 0-0 at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told The Chronicle that he's worried about Miguel Almiron and Joelinton given their huge workload this season.

The Magpies were in action against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, with fans hoping for a strong performance against the Premier League's bottom side.

However, Newcastle struggled to impose themselves on the Canaries, and failed to break them down in a 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

 

Norwich had the better chances but couldn't score themselves, leaving Newcastle fans frustrated with the poor attacking showing.

The problem for Newcastle is their lack of options in attack. Allan Saint-Maximin has been thrown straight into the side after returning from injury, whilst Almiron and Joelinton have taken on a huge workload this season.

Almiron has missed just one game this season, and in the games he has played, he's been on the pitch for all but 121 minutes, whilst Joelinton has played in every single game, missing just 210 minutes.

Newcastle bizarrely didn't bring in any attackers in January, and boss Bruce may be regretting that after his latest comments.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle in action during the FA Cup match between Newcastle United and Oxford United at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 25th January 2020.

Bruce admitted that he is a little worried about both Almiron and Joelinton, believing you can see they're suffering having played so much, but he just isn't in a position to rotate them, meaning the situation may not even change.

“Look, with the problems that we've had - and I don't want to highlight it – you can see with Joe in particular and with Almiron over the last two or three weeks, it would be lovely to be in a position where I could rotate them a little bit,” said Bruce.

“They've played every minute, practically, of every game and I haven't got the luxury now of changing anything at that end of the pitch to give us a little bit of a spark,” he added.

Joelinton of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

