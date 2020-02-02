Quick links

Stephen Elliott thinks Sunderland 23-year-old ‘deserves’ a chance

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of The Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland AFC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at Stadium of Light on December 26, 2019 in...
Sunderland failed to win on Saturday.

Ethan Robson of Sunderland in actionduring the Checkatrade Trophy Quarter Final match between Sunderland and Manchester City Under 23s at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Tuesday 22nd...

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sunderland’s defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Portsmouth away from home in League One.

Christian Burgess put the home team in the lead after 25 minutes, and James Bolton doubled the advantage on 52 minutes.

 

Former Sunderland forward Elliott was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result.

Elliott has suggested that 23-year-old midfielder Ethan Robson should be given a chance in the next game.

The youngster is back at Sunderland after spending the first half of the season on loan at Grimsby Town.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, visitors Sunderland had 49% of the possession, took five shots of which two were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table at the moment with 45 points from 28 matches.

Sunderland will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light in League One.

Ethan Robson during the first SAFC training session of the season on July 2, 2019 at The Academy of Light in Sunderland, England.

