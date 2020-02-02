Stephen Elliott thinks Sunderland 23-year-old ‘deserves’ a chance

Sunderland failed to win on Saturday.

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sunderland’s defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Portsmouth away from home in League One.

Christian Burgess put the home team in the lead after 25 minutes, and James Bolton doubled the advantage on 52 minutes.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result.

Elliott has suggested that 23-year-old midfielder Ethan Robson should be given a chance in the next game.

The youngster is back at Sunderland after spending the first half of the season on loan at Grimsby Town.

Disappointing result!! Robson and Scowen to start in midfield next week for me. No harm in mixing it up at times. Under Roy he did it at right times when we went up in promotion championship season 2006. Use the squad accordingly. The least Robson deserves is a chance. #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 1, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, visitors Sunderland had 49% of the possession, took five shots of which two were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table at the moment with 45 points from 28 matches.

Sunderland will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light in League One.