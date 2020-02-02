'Some of the stuff is madness': Henderson raves about 'outstanding' £29m Liverpool man

Liverpool are now a mammoth 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Jordan Henderson has raved about the 'outstanding' Roberto Firmino after Liverpool recorded a 4-0 over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Henderson claimed that 'some of the stuff' Firmino does on the pitch is 'madness really'.

"Some of the stuff he does is madness really!" Henderson told Liverpool's official website. "But he's another outstanding player for us and it was another big performance from him.

"Especially in the second half, every one put in a really good performance. We're just really delighted to get the three points, especially going into the break now."

It was yet another top-quality display from Firmino, who provided a hat-trick of assists against the Saints, and he showcased why he is highly-regarded by his fans and his teammates.

Firmino joined Liverpool for £29 million in 2015 [BBC Sport], and it is fair to say that he has been one of the best signings the club has made.

There's no doubt he has been a very underrated figure and he is a player whose stats perhaps don't showcase the high-quality performances he puts in, week in and week out.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are now 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and they are edging closer to Arsenal's 49 games unbeaten run and going unbeaten during the course of this season itself.