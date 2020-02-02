Some Liverpool fans think one player undeservedly missed out on MOM nomination

Joe Gomez was in action for Liverpool against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that Joe Gomez should have been nominated for the Man of the Match award for his performance against Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past the Saints at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to inch closer to the league title.

After the game, the Merseyside outfit’s official Twitter page nominated Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino for the Man of the Match award.

Some Liverpool fans believe that defender Gomez - who started the encounter and played for the entire 90 minutes - should also been nominated for the award, as shown in the posts below.

Why is Gomez not here — NerdboyKarim (@NerdboyK) February 1, 2020

I'm going with hendo followed by bobby, mo and allison. Tbh gomez deserves a shout too and i thought ox was pretty good today as well — CaptainBilly (@Captn_Billy) February 1, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Southampton on Saturday, Gomez had a pass accuracy of 83.6%, won three headers, took 81 touches, and made one tackle and eight clearances.

So far this season, the 22-year-old central defender has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, and he has also played 301 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.