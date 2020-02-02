Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Some Liverpool fans think one player undeservedly missed out on MOM nomination

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joe Gomez embracing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Gomez was in action for Liverpool against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool is tackled by Sebastien Haller of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in...

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that Joe Gomez should have been nominated for the Man of the Match award for his performance against Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past the Saints at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to inch closer to the league title.

After the game, the Merseyside outfit’s official Twitter page nominated Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino for the Man of the Match award.

Some Liverpool fans believe that defender Gomez - who started the encounter and played for the entire 90 minutes - should also been nominated for the award, as shown in the posts below.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Southampton on Saturday, Gomez had a pass accuracy of 83.6%, won three headers, took 81 touches, and made one tackle and eight clearances.

So far this season, the 22-year-old central defender has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, and he has also played 301 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joe Gomez of Liverpool arriving before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch