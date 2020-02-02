Sherwood claims he's been 'really impressed' with Spurs ace who's 'forced' Levy into a decision

Giovani Lo Celso made a permanent switch to Tottenham Hotspur in January after a six-month loan spell at the club.

Tim Sherwood has claimed that he has been 'really impressed' with Giovani Lo Celso recently as he thinks that his performances have 'forced' the club and Daniel Levy in signing him on a permanent basis earlier than expected.

As posted on Football Report's YouTube account, Sherwood thinks Lo Celso has the 'full package' and his work rate on top of that makes him much-loved by the Tottenham fans.

“One player I have been really impressed with in recent weeks has been Lo Celso,” said Sherwood. “I think he's been outstanding. I wondered what you got for your money.

“£29 million. They have taken up the option to sign him permanently now. I think it was an obligation anyway. To sign him in January was £10 million cheaper to sign him at the end of the season, so Daniel Levy obviously took that option up. But he has almost forced their arm because he has been brilliant, at the moment.

"I think he really has taken it on in that midfield area. He plays as a number eight. He can dribble with the ball. He can see a pass. He has good work rate. He is winning the ball back. He has the full package. And he has settled very, very quickly – Tottenham fans love that.”

Lo Celso was initially a Mauricio Pochettino signing last summer, as Spurs secured his services on a loan deal, but in January, they signed him on a permanent basis for £27.2 million, as reported by BBC Sport.

With Christian Eriksen's departure, it has left a creative void in the middle of the park for Spurs, even though the Dane had been off-colour for a number of months.

Nonetheless, it provides someone like Lo Celso with a great chance to prove his worth and become a mainstay of Jose Mourinho's midfield.

Mourinho is still trying to find the right formula, and in these coming months, whether you are a senior player like Jan Vertonghen or a youngster like Japhet Tanganga, you can become a regular, or equally find yourself out of the first-team set-up.

At this moment in time, Lo Celso is showcasing his talents to the Tottenham fans, but they will be hoping he can continue it for the rest of the season because they need to finish in the Champions League places.