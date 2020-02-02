Rodney Marsh’s honest verdict on Raheem Sterling’s foul on Tottenham Hotspur player

Tottenham Hotspur have won against Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rodney Marsh has stated on Twitter that he believes that Manchester City attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling should have been sent off for his challenge on Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

There were a number of talking points during the Premier League game between Tottenham and City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

Among those was a challenge from Sterling on Alli in the 12th minute. The former Liverpool attacking midfielder caught the Spurs midfielder on the ankle with his studs-up.

The England international, who can also operate as a winger, was shown a yellow card, with VAR ruling that it was just a caution as well.

However, former City star Marsh believes that the 25-year-old should have been shown a straight red card for his challenge on Alli.

>For those asking I thought it was stonewall red card for over the top foul on Dele....#Sterling — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) February 2, 2020

Top-four challenge

The win against City means that Tottenham remain on course in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are fifth in the league table at the moment with 37 points from 25 matches, four points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.