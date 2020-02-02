Quick links

Rodney Marsh’s honest verdict on Raheem Sterling’s foul on Tottenham Hotspur player

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur reacts to Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Tottenham Hotspur have won against Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City shoots during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United...

Rodney Marsh has stated on Twitter that he believes that Manchester City attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling should have been sent off for his challenge on Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

There were a number of talking points during the Premier League game between Tottenham and City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

 

Among those was a challenge from Sterling on Alli in the 12th minute. The former Liverpool attacking midfielder caught the Spurs midfielder on the ankle with his studs-up.

The England international, who can also operate as a winger, was shown a yellow card, with VAR ruling that it was just a caution as well.

Match Referee Mike Dean speaks with Raheem Sterling of Manchester City as they walk off for half-time during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at...

However, former City star Marsh believes that the 25-year-old should have been shown a straight red card for his challenge on Alli.

Top-four challenge

The win against City means that Tottenham remain on course in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are fifth in the league table at the moment with 37 points from 25 matches, four points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

