Report: Steven Gerrard’s Rangers scouted £2.7m West Ham loanee

Glasgow Rangers and Arsenal have been linked with West Ham United-owned Sead Haksabanovic.

Glasgow Rangers, Arsenal and Manchester United watched West Ham United-owned attacking midfielder Sead Haksabanovic this week, according to Fotbollskanalen.

It has been reported that scouts from Rangers, Arsenal and United as well as a few other clubs watched the Atlantic Cup between Brondy and Norrkoping.

Subscribe

Haksabanovic was in action for Norrkoping, having joined the Swedish club on loan from Premier League outfit West Ham in January 2019.

Stats

Haksabanovic joined West Ham from Swedish side Halmstads BK in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by The London Evening Standard to be worth £2.7 million.

According to WhoScored, the Montenegro international has made 19 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league this season, scoring six goals in the process.

The 20-year-old has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for Norrkoping, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Haksabanovic is under contract at Premier League club West Ham until 2022.

Haksabanovic has not been given a proper chance at West Ham, and it is hard to see the London club selling him at the end of the season without looking at what he can offer.