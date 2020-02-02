Report: Player’s plan when Aston Villa spell ends

Pepe Reina is on loan at Aston Villa from AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato.it, AC Milan want Pepe Reina back in their squad after his loan spell at Aston Villa ends.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined Premier League outfit Villa on loan from Italian club Milan in the January transfer window.

The 37-year-old is scheduled to stay at Villa Park until the end of the season.

Calciomercato.it has claimed that Reina will meet with Milan in the summer of 2020, and that the Spaniard wants to be an important part of the club next season.

The Italian news outlet has added that they are worried that 20-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave in the summer of 2020.

Back at AC Milan?

Reina is a very good goalkeeper, and the 37-year-old can certainly do a brilliant job for Milan between the posts.

However, Villa should not give up on trying to make the contract permanent in the summer of 2020.

After all, if the Villans retain their Premier League status, then Reina could be swayed into committing his long-term future to the club.