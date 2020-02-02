Quick links

Report: Player’s plan when Aston Villa spell ends

Subhankar Mondal
Pepe Reina of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
Pepe Reina is on loan at Aston Villa from AC Milan.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

According to Calciomercato.it, AC Milan want Pepe Reina back in their squad after his loan spell at Aston Villa ends.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joined Premier League outfit Villa on loan from Italian club Milan in the January transfer window.

The 37-year-old is scheduled to stay at Villa Park until the end of the season.

 

Calciomercato.it has claimed that Reina will meet with Milan in the summer of 2020, and that the Spaniard wants to be an important part of the club next season.

The Italian news outlet has added that they are worried that 20-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave in the summer of 2020.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 30, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Back at AC Milan?

Reina is a very good goalkeeper, and the 37-year-old can certainly do a brilliant job for Milan between the posts.

However, Villa should not give up on trying to make the contract permanent in the summer of 2020.

After all, if the Villans retain their Premier League status, then Reina could be swayed into committing his long-term future to the club.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth battles for the ball with Pepe Reina of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

