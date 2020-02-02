Report: Moyes still wants £15m talent despite West Ham scrapping deadline day deal

West Ham United allegedly remain keen on Moussa Wague.

According to The Sun, West Ham United boss David Moyes is still interested in signing Barcelona full back Moussa Wague despite missing out on deadline day.

Reports from The Guardian on deadline day suggested that West Ham had teed up a loan deal for Wague, which would include the option of a £15million permanent move.

However, West Ham allegedly scrapped the deal because they learned that it would be difficult to obtain a work permit for the defender, but Wague still earned himself a deadline day move.

The Senegal international has headed off to France, joining Nice on loan until the end of the season, and they hold the same permanent option West Ham wanted.

Still, it's now claimed that Moyes still wants Wague at West Ham, and is prepared to watch him out in France with a view to another attempt in the summer.

Wague, 21, started out in Belgium with KAS Eupen before earning a move to Barcelona B off the back of showing promise for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup, even scoring against Japan.

A quick, skilful and attack-minded right back, Wague will now have a chance to test himself at a high level. Sporadic appearances for Barcelona and Senegal as well as games in Belgium and Spain's lower reaches haven't really given him the opportunity to show that he can play in a top European league.

Hopefully that now comes for him, and West Ham may hope that they still have a chance to get him – and that by the summer, his chances of a work permit may just have increased.