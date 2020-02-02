Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace’s plan regarding £20m QPR player

Subhankar Mondal
Blackburn Rovers' Lewis Travis battles with Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on...
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace will continue to monitor Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that QPR wanted £20 million as transfer fee for Eze at the start of the January transfer window.

 

Stats

Eze has made 30 appearances in the Championship for QPR so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Eze made eight starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the London club, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Eberechi Eze during warms up prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 24, 2020 in...

Leaving Queens Park Rangers

With QPR unlikely to win promotion from the Championship at the end of the season, the London club may have to sell Eze in the summer of 2020, especially if established clubs like Palace come calling.

The midfielder is progressing well at Rangers, and playing in the Premier League is the next logical step in his career.

Blackburn Rovers' Lewis Travis battles with Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

