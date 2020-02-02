Report: Crystal Palace’s plan regarding £20m QPR player

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace will continue to monitor Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that QPR wanted £20 million as transfer fee for Eze at the start of the January transfer window.

Stats

Eze has made 30 appearances in the Championship for QPR so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Eze made eight starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the London club, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Queens Park Rangers

With QPR unlikely to win promotion from the Championship at the end of the season, the London club may have to sell Eze in the summer of 2020, especially if established clubs like Palace come calling.

The midfielder is progressing well at Rangers, and playing in the Premier League is the next logical step in his career.