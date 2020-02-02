Rangers boss Steven Gerrard eyes six points against Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are competing for the title.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers have not been in great form in recent weeks, and that has handed the advantage to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Disappointment

Steven Gerrard’s side were brilliant before the mid-season winter break, but the Gers have yet to hit those dizzy heights in the second half of the campaign.

Rangers suffered yet another disappointment on Saturday afternoon, as they played out a goalless draw with Aberdeen at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Advantage Celtic

The result means that the Gers are now second in the league table with 57 points from 23 matches, four points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Celtic are in action today, and manager Neil Lennon will expect his players to pick up all three points against Hamilton Academical away from home in the league.

Rangers manager Gerrard does not seem to be too worried, and although he has said that his team cannot afford any more slip-ups in the title race this season, he has pointed out that there are two Old Firm derbies against Celtic left.

Confident

Gerrard told The Daily Record: “We need to keep going because there will be more twists and turns in the title race.

So we keep going, we keep pushing. But I need the players to find that spark again. They’re capable of it. Can we afford any more slip ups? If you look at Celtic’s form, probably not.

"But I’ve been around the game long enough to know there will be more twists and turns – and remember, there are still six points to play for in Old Firm games.”