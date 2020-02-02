Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Predicted Arsenal XI today: Youngster disappointed, decision on £56m star, defensive change

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at Emirates Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, England.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Burnley away from home at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Edward Nketiah of Arsenal is tackled by Nathan Ake of Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their challenge for a top-four spot in the Premier League table this season when they take on Burnley away from home at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Gunners will head into the league fixture against Burnley on the back of a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth away from home in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have Pablo Mari available for selection, but with David Luiz back from suspension, the former Chelsea central defender is likely to slot it at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

Eddie Nketiah scored against the Cherries, but the former Leeds United loanee is likely to be dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

(L-R) Pierre-Emerick Abameyang and Harry Clarke of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 20, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be back in the team, with the 30-year-old Gabon international striker - who cost Arsenal £56 million in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport - having scored 14 goals in the league so far this season, according to WhoScored.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up in their Premier League game today:

Arsenal XI

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

