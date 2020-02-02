Predicted Arsenal XI today: Youngster disappointed, decision on £56m star, defensive change

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Burnley away from home at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their challenge for a top-four spot in the Premier League table this season when they take on Burnley away from home at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Gunners will head into the league fixture against Burnley on the back of a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth away from home in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have Pablo Mari available for selection, but with David Luiz back from suspension, the former Chelsea central defender is likely to slot it at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

Eddie Nketiah scored against the Cherries, but the former Leeds United loanee is likely to be dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be back in the team, with the 30-year-old Gabon international striker - who cost Arsenal £56 million in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport - having scored 14 goals in the league so far this season, according to WhoScored.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up in their Premier League game today: