Player dumped by Rafael Benitez sends message to Newcastle United fans

Tim Krul of Norwich City looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Tim Krul was in action for Norwich City against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has taken to Twitter to send a message to Newcastle United fans.

Krul has thanked the Newcastle supporters for the reception they gave him during the Premier League game against Norwich at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

 

The Magpies played out a goalless draw with the Canaries at home in the league.

The 31-year-old started the match for Norwich, and he was pleased with the reception from the St. James’ Park faithful.

The Dutchman was on the books of Newcastle from 2005 until 2017 when he joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent basis after a loan spell at the Seagulls.

Krul left Newcastle when Rafael Benitez was in charge of the club, as he struggled to play for the first team.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, hosts Newcastle had 43% of the possession, took 15 shots of which five were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Norwich had 57% of the possession, took 19 shots of which four were on target, and earned 12 corners, according to BBC Sport.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

