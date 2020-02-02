‘Perfect fit; Love you already’: Some West Bromwich Albion fans gush over Callum Robinson's debut

Sheffield United's Callum Robinson made his debut for loan club West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Some West Bromwich Albion fans have responded to Callum Robinson’s tweet after he made his debut following his move from Sheffield United.

Robinson joined West Brom on loan from Sheffield United late in January.

The forward was immediately handed his debut in the 2-0 win over Luton Town. It was the Baggies’ first Championship win in seven games.

Robinson took to Twitter to express his delight at his debut. And West Brom fans responded with plenty of praise for his performance.

Enjoyed my debut today as you can see!!Pleasure playing with the boys. Massive result for us!! Enjoy your weekend people @WBA pic.twitter.com/n4nIw6kaKD — Callum Robinson (@CallumRobinson7) February 1, 2020

Love you so much already, played a huge part in helping us get the win, onto the next Robbo — Sarah (@sarah_WBAx) February 1, 2020

Super debut - you seemed to fit straight into the team- well done — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) February 1, 2020

You were bloody brilliant mate. The exact spark we've needed and someone who's not afraid to pull the trigger. Keep that positivity going forward and you'll be a favourite here! — Matt (@GGrubbie) February 1, 2020

Great debut, really enjoyed watching you, caused problems, great movement and nit afraid to shoot....really pleased you are with us #WBA — BoingBoingBaggie (@BaggieBoing) February 1, 2020

I think your a perfect fit for Albion, like all Sheff Und and Preston fans, all we expect is players who give 110% and you did. — Woody Woody (@martynpwoodhall) February 2, 2020

Played amazing — Harvey (@harv_123_xx) February 1, 2020

You were class today mate. You showed fire inside you that some of our players lack. — Ben (@bencxxps05) February 1, 2020

The 24-year-old played on the left side of a 4-2-3-1 system. He took a total of six shots and racked up an 81.8% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Robinson’s presence in the team is all the more important as Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira suffer with injuries. West Brom have struggled in their absence of late and momentarily lost top spot to Leeds United.

But victory over Luton Town saw them reclaim first place.

Robinson, who cost Sheffield United £6 million last summer (The Sun), has plenty of ability and made nine Premier League starts for the Blades.

He could be a real coup for West Brom with boss Slaven Bilic confident of him making a big impact in the race for automatic promotion.