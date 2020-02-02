Quick links

‘Perfect fit; Love you already’: Some West Bromwich Albion fans gush over Callum Robinson's debut

Tom Thorogood
Preston's English striker Callum Robinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match between Preston North End and Arsenal at Deepdale in...
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheffield United's Callum Robinson made his debut for loan club West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland says a prayer before the UEFA Nations League B group four match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.

Some West Bromwich Albion fans have responded to Callum Robinson’s tweet after he made his debut following his move from Sheffield United.

Robinson joined West Brom on loan from Sheffield United late in January.

The forward was immediately handed his debut in the 2-0 win over Luton Town. It was the Baggies’ first Championship win in seven games.

Robinson took to Twitter to express his delight at his debut. And West Brom fans responded with plenty of praise for his performance.

The 24-year-old played on the left side of a 4-2-3-1 system. He took a total of six shots and racked up an 81.8% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Robinson’s presence in the team is all the more important as Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira suffer with injuries. West Brom have struggled in their absence of late and momentarily lost top spot to Leeds United.

But victory over Luton Town saw them reclaim first place.

Robinson, who cost Sheffield United £6 million last summer (The Sun), has plenty of ability and made nine Premier League starts for the Blades.

He could be a real coup for West Brom with boss Slaven Bilic confident of him making a big impact in the race for automatic promotion.

Callum Robinson of Sheffield United misses a chance during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall FC and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

