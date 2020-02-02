Quick links

Our view: Update on Ezri Konsa raises questions over Aston Villa’s January business

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa came off at Bournemouth with an injury.

Dean Smith told the Birmingham Mail after the Bournemouth game that defender Ezri Konsa was withdrawn with an expected injury.

Villa lost to their Premier League relegation rivals 2-1 on the south coast.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Villa. And it was made worse when defender Ezri Konsa was taken off with a potential groin or calf problem.

“He took an injury, I don't know whether it was his calf or groin, but he was feeling something so had to come off,” Smith explained.

 

Konsa has been a regular this season. The 22-year-old has started 12 Premier League games since joining Villa from Brentford last summer for £12 million (BBC).

Alongside Tyrone Mings and Kourtney Hause, Konsa makes up a back three for Villa and his injury leaves the club short on potential replacement options.

Bjorn Engels came on for Konsa at Bournemouth. However, the Belgian has often struggled this season, with Villa losing all six of Engels’ last six league starts for the club – conceding 16 goals.

A new goalkeeper and striker had to be a priority in January as Wesley and Tom Heaton picked up injuries. But, Villa should also have been on the lookout for a new defender.

Options at the club were already slim. And, Villa’s 47 goals conceded is the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Rarely do teams survive the drop with such a poor defensive record. If Konsa’s injury is serious, the Villans may now have a huge task on their hands in preserving their Premier League status.

