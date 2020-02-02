'Ole is speaking': Some Arsenal fans left stunned by Arteta's comments after draw at Burnley

Arsenal recorded a goalless draw against Burnley on Sunday.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have been left stunned after Mikel Arteta blamed the 'long' grass at Turf Moor as a reason behind why his side struggled during their goalless draw against Burnley on Sunday.

Speaking to Football London, Arteta commented on the conditions, as he felt that those 'difficult' circumstances weren't 'very helpful' for the football Arsenal wanted to play.

"Well, the conditions were difficult the grass was 'this' long," Arteta told Football London. "They didn't put any water on it and that's not a very helpful thing to play football."

Arteta's comments have been met with a stunned reaction and one of laughter by his own fans because they felt he wouldn't ever use such an excuse for their poor performance and dropped points.

It was a pretty poor display from Arsenal's perspective, who once again failed to take advantage in the race to finish in the Champions League places.

Whilst Arteta's side are outsiders in securing a top-four finish, the indifferent performances from those in the top-half is leaving the door open for teams like Arsenal, but they're not walking through.

As a result of that point at Burnley, the Gunners are now sitting 10th in the Premier League table - 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who recorded a draw at Leicester on Saturday.

The North London club are closer to the relegation zone - seven points ahead of third-bottom West Ham - than they are of the fourth-placed side.

