'Not been good enough': Celtic man once criticised Rangers new boy

Celtic boss Neil Lennon knows all about the striker who joined Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian and Newcastle United at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Rangers have signed a striker who Celtic manager Neil Lennon knows very, very well.

The Gers brought Florian Kamberi to Ibrox on a half-season loan from Hibernian on Friday night.

Rangers need cover for Jermain Defoe, who could be out until March with an injury, but old comments from the Celtic boss are interesting to look back on now.

Lennon brought the Swiss hitman to Scotland when he was in charge of Easter Road side but he and the Rangers new boy had a falling-out around 12 months ago.

 

After a defeat by Motherwell, Edinburgh News reported that Kamberi 'snapped, stormed out and emptied his locker' at the Leith club following a row with the Northern Irishman and told the Hibs' hierarchy that he wanted to leave.

Lennon and assistant Garry Parker were then suspended by the club, days before leaving.

Weeks before that, the 48-year-old, who returned to Celtic shortly after leaving Edinburgh, grilled Kamberi in a post-match interview, questioning his work ethic as quoted by Edinburgh Live.

He said: "He's not working hard enough and the point isn't hitting home. We've been sitting on this for weeks but we're getting no response from him. It's not been good enough for a couple of months."

During the same interview, Lennon also questioned Kamberi's hunger and the 24-year-old shouldn't be short of motivation after moving to Steven Gerrard's side.

If Rangers - who sit four points behind the Bhoys - win the Premiership title this season then Lennon will be remembered as the Celtic manager who couldn't lead the Parkhead club to 10 in a row - this May would be their ninth successive league crown, if they win it.

And if Kamberi still has any ill-will toward his old manager then surely he'll be hungry to make that prospect a reality for Lennon.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

