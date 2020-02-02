'No doubt': Shearer claims 'absolutely incredible' Liverpool ace has been Player of the Season

Liverpool are edging closer to clinching the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion.

Alan Shearer has claimed that there's 'no doubt' that the 'absolutely incredible' Jordan Henderson has been the Player of the Season following Liverpool's 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday at Anfield.

Speaking to Match of the Day on BBC One (01/02/2020 at 10:40 pm), the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer was seemingly left in awe at Henderson, as the Anfield faithful will love the claim he made about the England man being the best player so far this season.

"Jordan Henderson, again [pick of the players]," Shearer told Match of the Day. "I believe if the season were to end tomorrow he would be my player of the season. Absolutely no doubt about it.

"I think he was magnificent again. The way he drove Liverpool forward. The way he kept everything moving. His attitude. His work rate. Both attacking and defensively starting the move off. Give and go. Can he pass it forward? Yes, he can.

"I thought he was magnificent. I think he has been all season. He keeps Liverpool moving forward - What a season he is having. Absolutely incredible. Player of the Season definitely. When you look at some of their performances and how special Liverpool have been. Whether it's the goalkeeper. Van Dijk the centre-half. The front three. He for me has been the driving force. He has been superb."

Liverpool weren't at their best for the majority of the game against Southampton but they still managed to walk away with all three points, four goals to their name and a clean sheet.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring against his former club just after the restart, whilst Henderson also got on the scoresheet and provided Mo Salah with a brilliantly weighted through ball for one of his two goals.

It means that Jurgen Klopp's side are now a staggering 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and it's only a matter of time before they are crowned champions.

For Liverpool, it's just a case of whether they can continue to win the number of games they are winning, beat the record points tally, and even more so go the season unbeaten.

Given that Liverpool know that the title is in the bag, it may help them put more focus and energy on the Champions League and defending their European crown.

For the senior Liverpool players, and Klopp himself, they will now go on a winter break, and in the meantime, the youngsters will play Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday.

The senior players and Klopp will return on the 15th when the table-toppers take on bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.