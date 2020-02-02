Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘No clue’: Jurgen Klopp absolutely stunned by one Liverpool player yesterday

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Alisson played well for Liverpool against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has raved about goalkeeper Alisson to the club’s official website.

Klopp was impressed with the saves that Alisson made during Liverpool’s win against Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old Brazil international made a number of important saves to deny the Saints.

Southampton had 17 shots of which four were on target, according to BBC Sport, as the visiting side failed to get the ball past Alisson.

 

Klopp has praised the former AS Roma star, and he has admitted that he has no clue how he makes the saves that he does.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Today, for example, Southampton had absolutely too many shots and finishes, but what Ali is doing with these finishes, I have no clue how he is doing it.

“It looks always at the end like it was not a good finish, but I think the finishes were pretty good, just Ali was there. That is really special.”

Liverpool's Alisson Becker during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Important player for Liverpool

Alisson joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2018 and has been superb for the Reds.

The Brazilian makes important saves between the sticks, delivers brilliant passes from goal kicks, and is a leader at the back.

According to WhoScored, the goalkeeper has a pass accuracy of 89.7% in the Champions League and a pass accuracy of 83.8% in the Premier League so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

