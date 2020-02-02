'New Fellaini': Some West Ham fans react to new signing's debut

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek made his debut on Saturday.

West Ham United squandered a 3-1 lead over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, ending up drawing 3-3 after some catastrophic defending.

The Hammers did take the lead as Issa Diop turned home a Robert Snodgrass free kick, before the Scot made it 2-0 himself with a deflected effort.

Angelo Ogbonna's bizarre own goal – Lukasz Fabianski punched the ball against the defender and into his own net – gave Brighton hope, only for another deflected Snodgrass goal made it 3-1.

Chaos then set in, as hesitant West Ham defending saw Pascal Gross latch onto Diop's tame header and score, before Glenn Murray grabbed a late equaliser, which was given with the aid of VAR.

David Moyes will be furious that his side threw away all the three points having been 2-0 and 3-1 up, and the stats don't exactly look great having had just 35% of possession, whilst attempting fewer shots than their visitors.

Yet if there is one big positive from the game, it's midfielder Tomas Soucek. The Czech international arrived this week from Slavia Prague, penning a loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

Soucek started against Brighton and turned in a strong box-to-box display, even going close to scoring with a header in the first half as Mat Ryan made a fine save.

West Ham fans took to Twitter after seeing Soucek in action, and branded him 'decent' and 'really good', praising his energy and the way he was bringing more balance to the side.

Some even believe that the 6ft 4in midfielder has been signed to be Moyes' new Marouane Fellaini; a giant midfielder who can get up and down the pitch, arriving late into the box to cause problems with his aerial ability, meaning it's more of a compliment than some may think!

One promising thing to take out of that Brighton game was Soucek looked very promising! — Aaron (@WHUFCAaron_) February 2, 2020

Soucek doing the basics and looks like an actual box to box midfielder, making a huge impact balancing the team. Solid debut, not stopped running and seemed genuinely delighted when we went 2-0 up. #WHUFC #WHUBHA #COYI — Jamie McGachy (@i_am_seamus) February 1, 2020

Soucek looks half decent — STAN WHUFC (@davestan64) February 1, 2020

Soucek looks very good and gets into the right place at the right time — Edan Cheshire (@Whufc_Cheshire) February 1, 2020

Think Soucek is looking decent. Always in the box when we are attacking which is great and gets up and down the pitch with ease — Nick whufc Battey (@battey12) February 1, 2020

Soucek looks really good. — connor (@_ConnorWHUFC) February 1, 2020

My initial thoughts are that Moyes wants to use Soucek like he did Fellaini at Everton.



Box to box with an emphasis on arriving late to get on the end of crosses.



Been impressed with him so far, the step up hasn't phased him.#WHUBHA #WHUFC #COYI — Irons In The Fire #GSBOUT (@I_I_T_F) February 1, 2020

Soucek is moyes new Fellaini 100% good debut — Danny Proctor (@DannyProctor13) February 1, 2020

Agree looks good — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) February 1, 2020

Souček absolutely quality so far:

- Great feet for a big man

- Keeps it simple

- Pops up everywhere pic.twitter.com/VAYvNQc22y — chris (@whuchr) February 1, 2020