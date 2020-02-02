Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'New Fellaini': Some West Ham fans react to new signing's debut

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate their teams goal against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek made his debut on Saturday.

West Ham United's Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek (R) clashes with Brighton's English midfielder Dale Stephens during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and...

West Ham United squandered a 3-1 lead over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, ending up drawing 3-3 after some catastrophic defending.

The Hammers did take the lead as Issa Diop turned home a Robert Snodgrass free kick, before the Scot made it 2-0 himself with a deflected effort.

Angelo Ogbonna's bizarre own goal – Lukasz Fabianski punched the ball against the defender and into his own net – gave Brighton hope, only for another deflected Snodgrass goal made it 3-1.

 

Chaos then set in, as hesitant West Ham defending saw Pascal Gross latch onto Diop's tame header and score, before Glenn Murray grabbed a late equaliser, which was given with the aid of VAR.

David Moyes will be furious that his side threw away all the three points having been 2-0 and 3-1 up, and the stats don't exactly look great having had just 35% of possession, whilst attempting fewer shots than their visitors.

Yet if there is one big positive from the game, it's midfielder Tomas Soucek. The Czech international arrived this week from Slavia Prague, penning a loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

Tomas Soucek of West Ham United in action on his debut during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on February 1, 2020 in London,...

Soucek started against Brighton and turned in a strong box-to-box display, even going close to scoring with a header in the first half as Mat Ryan made a fine save.

West Ham fans took to Twitter after seeing Soucek in action, and branded him 'decent' and 'really good', praising his energy and the way he was bringing more balance to the side.

Some even believe that the 6ft 4in midfielder has been signed to be Moyes' new Marouane Fellaini; a giant midfielder who can get up and down the pitch, arriving late into the box to cause problems with his aerial ability, meaning it's more of a compliment than some may think!

West Ham fans celebrate their teams goal against Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch