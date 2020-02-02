Quick links

Neil Lennon offers honest view on Stephen Welsh's Celtic debut

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Neil Lennon handed a Celtic debut to the academy product today.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Neil Lennon has paid tribute to Stephen Welsh's performance on his Celtic debut this afternoon.

The Hoops thumped 10-man Hamilton 4-1 to move seven points clear of second-placed Rangers at the Premiership summit.

Celtic recalled the centre-back from his loan spell at Morton last Saturday, where he was playing at right-back.

The 20-year-old started in the Bhoys' defence this afternoon, and Lennon says that he was 'excellent'.

 

He told Celtic's official website: "I thought Welsh was excellent as well, and he can be really proud of himself, he definitely gives me food for thought going forward."

According to The Record, Celtic were annoyed that Morton were playing him as a right-back in the belief that the Parkhead club think he's a future centre-back.

He played in a back-three today alongside Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer and didn't give a bad account of himself at all, but tougher tests will come if Lennon is to stick with him.

He lasted 76 minutes before midfielder Tom Rogic was thrown into the mix, as Celtic were still drawing 1-1 at the time.

Jullien fired Lennon's side ahead on 78 minutes, before further goals from Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest put the gloss on the result.

