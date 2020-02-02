Merson thinks £10m ace has given his West Ham boss a 'headache' with yesterday's display

West Ham United let a two-goal lead slip during their crucial clash against Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday.

Paul Merson thinks that Robert Snodgrass has given David Moyes 'a bit of a headache' after he netted a brace for West Ham during their 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (01/02/2020 at 17:23 pm), Merson questioned which West Ham player will now drop to the bench following Jarrod Bowen's arrival and Snodgrass's performance yesterday.

“He did get a couple of goals,” Merson told Sky Sports. “He got both goals from deflections. But if you're not going to have a shot, you have got no chance to score.

“They were two good strikes. One I thought was going wide. The second one, it hits Burns' head and it went the other way.

“Looking at it before the game, I thought he was the one who was going to make way for Bowen because I am sure Antonio is definitely going to play. For me, he has now given the manager a bit of a headache. Paying [that money] for Bowen, he will have to play.”

If the Hammers had picked up all three points, it could have been argued that Bowen could have started from the bench.

There wouldn't have been too much fuss made by the fans because they would have just recorded all three points and everyone would have been positive. But Snodgrass's goals and their dropped points do change things a little.

Added with that, even if Moyes opted to start Michail Antonio down the middle, Bowen is most impressive on the right and Snodgrass's preference is to also play in that position.

Like he has been doing with Hull on occasions this season, Moyes could potentially start his deadline-day signing down the middle.

Nonetheless, since Snodgrass's £10 million to the London Stadium in 2017 [BBC Sport], he has had an indifferent time, but during these past 18 months, he has been impressive.