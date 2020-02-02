Marcelo Bielsa suggests £15m player can do what Leeds teammates cannot

Helder Costa is on loan at Leeds United from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has outlined to Leeds Live how Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa is a unique player in his squad.

Costa joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Wolves in the summer of 2019.

As part of the agreement, the deal will become permanent in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee of £15 million, as reported by The Sun.

Costa was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

While explaining about individual and collective performances of his players against Wigan, Leeds head coach Bielsa made an observation about Costa.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “One detail important to know, the teams that are forced to play in one space of 30 metres normally those teams have players to unbalance one match with dribbling. We don’t have that kind of player, just Helder Costa.”

Stats

Against Wigan on Saturday afternoon, Costa took three shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 84.4%, took 69 touches, attempted five dribbles, and made four tackles, one interception and one clearance, and put in 10 crosses, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the 26-year-old Portugal international winger has made 20 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for Leeds, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.