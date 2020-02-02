Marcelo Bielsa reacts to West Bromwich Albion going top

Leeds United are now second behind West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has given his take on West Bromwich Albion going to the top of the Championship table, as quoted on Leeds Live.

Both Leeds and West Brom - who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season - were in action on Saturday afternoon.

While the West Yorkshire outfit lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic at Elland Road, the Baggies won 2-0 against Luton Town at The Hawthorns.

The results mean that the Baggies are now at the top of the league table, a point ahead of Leeds, who are second and occupy the final automatic promotion spot.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked if he is frustrated to see West Brom go top: “No. There is nothing that makes me more frustrated than not winning a match like this one.

“It’s not a consequence of the defeat. It’s the match itself. Let’s imagine West Brom lose today, we stay stop, we would be frustrated the same.”

Improvement needed

Leeds played well against Wigan, but the problem was - as has been on so many occasions this season - that they could not convert their chances.

According to BBC Sport, the Whites took 18 shots, but only five of them were on target.

If Leeds are to put together a winning run now and open a big gap between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack, then they will have to take their chances.