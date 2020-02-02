Quick links

Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa explains a controversial decision he made yesterday

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Leeds United in the January transfer window.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has explained to Leeds Live why striker Jean-Kevin Augustin was not in the matchday squad against Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Augustin, who joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, was not even on the substitutes’ bench, as the Whites lost the Championship game at Elland Road.

It was quite a controversial decision, as the 22-year-old Frenchman has been signed to be a back-up option to Patrick Bamford.

Bamford goes through barrens spells, and Augustin will have to step in and score the goals needed to take Leeds to the Premier League.

Bielsa has explained his decision not to include the youngster in the squad against Wigan.

 

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “He just arrived. I try to evaluate always how he is integrating and adapting with the play and style. After I take a decision, thinking of the best for the team. Today he would have come on like a second striker. I thought Tyler Roberts’s contribution was good enough.

“What I think is the manager has to help the player to make his performance good on the pitch, so I am always watching, seeing if the player is in good condition to resolve the needs of the team.

“When one player cannot resolve the needs of the team, after on the pitch, it is the player who gets responsibility in front of the supporters. So I always try to give minutes to one player to ease him in good condition.”

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco in action during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de Toulouse on...

Understandable decision

Bielsa has a process, and the Leeds head coach does not use players until and unless they understand his playing style and his system.

It could take Augustin a while to understand Bielsa’s system, and Leeds fans should be patient, as the 22-year-old does have the potential to be a key player for the Whites in the coming weeks and months.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

