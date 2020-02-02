Manager says 21-year-old loanee signed from Tottenham Hotspur has ‘incredible potential’

Kazaiah Sterling joined Leyton Orient on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has raved about Tottenham Hotspur-owned forward Kazaiah Sterling on the club’s official website.

Sterling joined League Two outfit Sterling on loan from Premier League club Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old forward has moved to Orient for the rest of the season, having had his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers cut short due to injury.

Embleton worked with the youngster both at Orient and at Spurs, and he is delighted to be reunited with the Englishman.

Embleton told Orient’s official website about Sterling: “There’s a number of things that mean the signing of Kazaiah Sterling is a very, very big one for us.

“Right now, he is suffering from an injury. Once he returns, we know we have signed a player with incredible potential; he has a real good CV for a lad of his age.”

Progressing at Leyton Orient

According to Orient’s official website, Sterling is struggling with a quad injury that he picked up back in September, and he will remain with Spurs until he has fully recovered.

The forward is very talented, and some playing time in a competitive environment in League Two this season once he has recovered will help in his development and progress as a footballer.

Embleton are 18th in the League Two table at the moment with 34 points from 31 matches.