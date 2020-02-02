'Make the switch permanent': Some fans react to display from 'unreal' Aston Villa loanee

Andre Green was initially on-loan at Preston North End before Aston Villa called him back and sent him to Charlton Athletic in January.

Charlton fans on Twitter have raved about Andre Green's performance after the Aston Villa man hit the winning goal for his side on Saturday.

Lee Bowyer's side recorded a 2-1 win over fellow relegation strugglers Barnsley and it was the goal from the Villa man that won them the points.

Green was initially on-loan at Preston North End, but a lack of game time at Deepdale forced Aston Villa to recall back their player and send him to the Valley.

And it is fair to say that it's a move that's paying off because he already has two goals to his name, including the one from yesterday.

The goal came about after a scramble in the area, the ball was knocked into the air and it landed at Green's feet, who drove the ball home with relative ease.

The Charlton fans were impressed with the 21-year-old's goal and performance on the day, as he secured much-needed thee points for his side.

It remains to be seen what happens with Green in the summer and whether he will be provided with the chance by Dean Smith, especially if he produces the goods at the Valley.

Here is a selection of Charlton fans on Twitter reacting to Green's performance from yesterday:

