'Liverpool still very keen': Ex-player shares what he's heard about £100m player

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Former footballer and current media pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed on Twitter that Liverpool remain keen to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield over the past few months.

In November, it was reported by The Daily Mail that Liverpool had shown 'firm interest' in the former Manchester City youth.

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted afterwards that he had 'no clue' where the rumour stemmed from, playing down the speculation.

However, the German football expert, a former Premier League player with Barnsley and Middlesbrough, claims that the European champions are interested, but revealed that they had concerns about his price-tag, suggesting that Dortmund want £126 million.

Some Liverpool-news from my source that I met today.



It’s very likely that Jadon Sancho will leave Dortmund this summer.



Liverpool still very keen, but have started wondering if they can afford him.

Dortmund want 126 million pounds !!! — Jan Aage Fjortoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) February 1, 2020

According to The Mail, the Bundesliga giants will be looking for around £100 million to offload him, which is lower than Fjortoft's information.

But if he has a rip-roaring last four months of this season then the 19-year-old - who has 12 goals in 18 league starts this season - can expect his price-tag to increase.

Even if Liverpool don't get him, it wouldn't be the end of the world.

Yes, he's a fabulous talent and his goal record and age indicates as much, but Klopp still has a certain Sadio Mane and Mo Salah as wide options and both have a long way to go before they start declining.