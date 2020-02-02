Quick links

Liverpool

'Liverpool still very keen': Ex-player shares what he's heard about £100m player

Shane Callaghan
l-r Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus of Dortmund react after the 2-0 lead during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen at the Signal Iduna Park on December 15,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on December 17, 2019 in Dortmund,...

Former footballer and current media pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed on Twitter that Liverpool remain keen to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield over the past few months.

In November, it was reported by The Daily Mail that Liverpool had shown 'firm interest' in the former Manchester City youth.

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted afterwards that he had 'no clue' where the rumour stemmed from, playing down the speculation.

 

However, the German football expert, a former Premier League player with Barnsley and Middlesbrough, claims that the European champions are interested, but revealed that they had concerns about his price-tag, suggesting that Dortmund want £126 million.

According to The Mail, the Bundesliga giants will be looking for around £100 million to offload him, which is lower than Fjortoft's information.

But if he has a rip-roaring last four months of this season then the 19-year-old - who has 12 goals in 18 league starts this season - can expect his price-tag to increase.

Even if Liverpool don't get him, it wouldn't be the end of the world.

Yes, he's a fabulous talent and his goal record and age indicates as much, but Klopp still has a certain Sadio Mane and Mo Salah as wide options and both have a long way to go before they start declining.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund at the Opel Arena on December 14, 2019 in Mainz, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch