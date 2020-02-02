Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Let's hope Bielsa has Twitter': Leeds fans react to £10m star's stats

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates with Jack Clarke after his side got a late winner courtesy of a Matty Pearson own goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patrick Bamford struggled for Leeds United on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Patrick Bamford has been Leeds United's first-choice striker all season long, but at what cost?

The 25-year-old, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], has netted 12 Championship goals in 28 starts for the Elland Road club since August.

It's an okay return and considering Leeds are in the automatic promotion places, everything seemed to be going okay in West Yorkshire.

But Bamford had a poor game in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at home, spurning a number of goalscoring opportunities.

 

In terms of goal-mouth action, Leeds could and should have won the game but in what's becoming a recurring theme of their season, Marcelo Bielsa's side paid the penalty for missed chances.

And the extent of Bamford's wastefulness in front of goal has been laid bare.

So far, the former Middlesbrough marksman has missed 20 'big chances' for the Whites this season - more than any other player in the division - and has had the most shots off target in the Championship [53].

The numbers don't reflect well on Bamford and here's how Leeds fans responded to the stats:

The good news is that Leeds signed Jean-Kevin Augustin to rival Bamford last week, and at least they still have a three-point cushion in the top two.

The bad news is that Bielsa didn't include Augustin yesterday and given his trust in Bamford, it wouldn't be a big surprise if the French marksman has to earn a starting spot before making the first XI.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch