John Hartson reacts to Celtic win, Chris Sutton says one player ‘phenomenal’

Ex Celtic player John Hartson talks to Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay whilst being pundits for STV Scottish Television
Neil Lennon’s Celtic won today.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic reacts during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

John Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Celtic’s win today, as the Hoops went seven points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Celtic got the better of Hamilton Academical 4-1 away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

It was not an easy win for the Hoops, as 10-man Hamilton stood firm and made it hard for Neil Lennon’s side.

 

Odsonne Edouard was the star of the show for Celtic, as the French striker scored two important goals and could have added another.

Former Celtic striker Hartson has revelled in the win for the Glasgow giants on Twitter, while ex-Hoops striker Sutton has raved about Edouard.

The result means that Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 64 points from 24 matches, as many as seven points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 23 games.

Odsonne Edouard of CelChristopher Jullien of Celtic battles for possession with Scott Arfield of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park...

The Bhoys will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides third goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

