Jaap Stam claims Ajax wanted to sign Rangers man before he moved to Ibrox

Ianis Hagi made his debut for Rangers yesterday.

Dutch legend Jaap Stam has claimed that Ajax 'wanted to sign' Ianis Hagi prior to his move to Rangers last month.

As posted on Sky Sports Football YouTube account (31/01/20 at 10:22 pm), Stam claims that Ajax are 'always looking' at 'young' and 'very skilled' players, and Rangers' January recruit was one of them.

Subscribe

“I remember even in Holland they were talking about him,” Stam told Sky Sports. “Ajax is always looking at young players and very skilled players. They wanted to sign him, I believe as well, so it's a good thing."

Mark Hughes also shared his thoughts on Hagi: “Well, if he's half as good as his old man then he'll be some coup for Rangers. It'll be really interesting to see how he performs up there. If he is that talented then he can make a huge impression in Scotland.”

Hagi was Rangers' first signing of the January window when he arrived on a loan deal from Belgium side Genk, with an option to buy the 21-year-old, as reported by BBC Sport.

Given his late arrival, it didn't take Steven Gerrard long to get him on the pitch because he made his debut for the title-chasers, from the bench, during Rangers' goalless draw against Aberdeen yesterday.

Last season, Gerrard's side faded away during the second half of the campaign and their recent dropped points, both yesterday and against Hearts, isn't a good sign for the Ibrox club.

They need a spark and some sort of lift, as Hagi, when he gets going, will be hoping to provide that magic for his new team.