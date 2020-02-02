Quick links

Championship

‘If Nketiah was still here’: BBC pundit criticises Bielsa over a Leeds decision yesterday

Subhankar Mondal
General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jean-Kevin Augustin did not play for Leeds United against Wigan Athletic.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Noel Whelan criticised Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on BBC Radio Leeds for not having Jean-Kevin Augustin in his matchday squad against Wigan Athletic.

The former Leeds striker believes that the 22-year-old striker should have at least been on the substitutes’ bench for Leeds during the Championship game against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Augustin, who joined the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, was not even on the substitutes’ bench, as the home team lost the Championship game at Elland Road.

 

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “My big one is Augustin. Why? Why did you think you didn’t need your new signing in a game like this.

“As soon as you bring him in the club, you need him. That’s why you brought him in, simple as. Don’t tell me if Nketiah was still here, he wouldn’t be sitting on that bench.”

A dejected Leeds United manager

Good decision?

Leeds could have done with Augustin on the substitutes’ bench, and perhaps the Frenchman could have made a difference if he could have come on in the final minutes of the game.

However, the 22-year-old has only just moved to Elland Road, and he will take a while to understand Bielsa’s system and tactics.

Leeds fans need to be patient with the Frenchman, who could prove to be a valuable player in the team’s quest for a top-two finish in the Championship table this season.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch