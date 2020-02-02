‘If Nketiah was still here’: BBC pundit criticises Bielsa over a Leeds decision yesterday

Jean-Kevin Augustin did not play for Leeds United against Wigan Athletic.

Noel Whelan criticised Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on BBC Radio Leeds for not having Jean-Kevin Augustin in his matchday squad against Wigan Athletic.

The former Leeds striker believes that the 22-year-old striker should have at least been on the substitutes’ bench for Leeds during the Championship game against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Augustin, who joined the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, was not even on the substitutes’ bench, as the home team lost the Championship game at Elland Road.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “My big one is Augustin. Why? Why did you think you didn’t need your new signing in a game like this.

“As soon as you bring him in the club, you need him. That’s why you brought him in, simple as. Don’t tell me if Nketiah was still here, he wouldn’t be sitting on that bench.”

Good decision?

Leeds could have done with Augustin on the substitutes’ bench, and perhaps the Frenchman could have made a difference if he could have come on in the final minutes of the game.

However, the 22-year-old has only just moved to Elland Road, and he will take a while to understand Bielsa’s system and tactics.

Leeds fans need to be patient with the Frenchman, who could prove to be a valuable player in the team’s quest for a top-two finish in the Championship table this season.