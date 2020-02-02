Ianis Hagi reacts to Ibrox atmosphere after playing for Rangers for the first time

Rangers saw Ianis Hagi make his Ibrox debut on Saturday.

Rangers new boy Ianis Hagi has told The Scottish Sun that he thought the Ibrox atmosphere was 'amazing' against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Gers were hoping to grab a second home win in a matter of days, as they hosted Aberdeen just days after beating Ross County at Ibrox.

However, Steven Gerrard's men served up a blank, playing out a 0-0 draw with the Dons in a largely uninspiring performance.

With Celtic winning at Hamilton to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table, Rangers fans are feeling demoralised at the moment – but they have at least been hailed by the club's new signing.

On deadline day, Rangers confirmed the arrival of playmaker Ianis Hagi, taking him on loan for the rest of the season after just a matter of months at Genk.

The Romanian talent is a hugely creative and dangerous attacking midfielder, and he made his Rangers debut as a substitute against Aberdeen, playing around 15 minutes.

Hagi will hope to start soon, and Rangers fans may want that too, as Gerrard's men look unconvincing going forward right now, with Hagi potentially being able to offer a spark.

Hagi has now admitted that he thought the atmosphere on Saturday was 'amazing', praising the fans as he couldn't see a spare seat in the house, and whilst he does understand their frustration, he enjoyed the experience of playing in front of such great supporters.

“The atmosphere in the stands was amazing. I don’t think I could see one empty seat in the stadium,” said Hagi. ““So it was great and I can’t wait for the next few games. The standard of football was intense, it was physical out there. But it’s a good league, with good football. I knew that already because I watched a couple of games. I know what to expect here, but obviously I’ll need a few games to adapt and get this chemistry with the other players I need.”

“The fans were frustrated and I could sense how important it is to them to win this league. It’s a club and a support that has a mentality to win every game. I know how they think. It’s pressure in every minute of every game you play here, but I’m good with that. Overall, the experience was good and bad for me today. I was really happy to make my debut for such a huge club in front of the fans. They were amazing. But I can’t be too happy because we just got one point at home, so we’re disappointed with that,” he added.