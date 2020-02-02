Quick links

Celtic

'Horrible news': Celtic fans saddened by development on 6'4 player

Shane Callaghan
Jack Hendry of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic's Jack Hendry could be set for quite a long time on the sidelines.

Hendry Jack of Celtic tries to find his teammates during the UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying round second leg match AEK FC vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium of Athens , on 14...

It never rains but it pours for Celtic's Jack Hendry.

It's looking increasingly like the 24-year-old's season might be over after suffering a knee injury for loan club Melbourne City on the weekend.

Subscribe

And according to City boss Erick Mombaert, it's a 'big injury' [Yahoo Sport].

The heartbreaking thing for Hendry is that it was only the Celtic centre-back's second game for the A-League outfit after joining in January.

 

The other devastating thing is that he had barely kicked a ball for the Hoops this season, managing only 11 minutes of senior football across all competitions.

The towering defender has never been a very popular figure among fans of the Parkhead club due to a reputation that he's quite error prone.

But Celtic supporters on Twitter are sympathising with him in light of this potential bombshell.

It remains to be seen how long he's absent for exactly, but the Melbourne manager certainly cut a pessimistic figure in the post-match interview.

If it's a bad one, it wouldn't be a surprise if Celtic bring him back to Glasgow for rehabilitation.

According to BBC Sport, former Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers paid £1.5 million to sign Hendry from Dundee in 2018, with the player only making 27 first-team appearances since.

Jack Hendry (D) of Celtic shoots the ball during the UEFA Champions League, Qualifying Third Round 2nd Leg match between AEK Athens and Celtic, at OAKA stadium, on August 14, 2018 in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch