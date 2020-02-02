'Horrible news': Celtic fans saddened by development on 6'4 player

Celtic's Jack Hendry could be set for quite a long time on the sidelines.

It never rains but it pours for Celtic's Jack Hendry.

It's looking increasingly like the 24-year-old's season might be over after suffering a knee injury for loan club Melbourne City on the weekend.

And according to City boss Erick Mombaert, it's a 'big injury' [Yahoo Sport].

The heartbreaking thing for Hendry is that it was only the Celtic centre-back's second game for the A-League outfit after joining in January.

The other devastating thing is that he had barely kicked a ball for the Hoops this season, managing only 11 minutes of senior football across all competitions.

The towering defender has never been a very popular figure among fans of the Parkhead club due to a reputation that he's quite error prone.

But Celtic supporters on Twitter are sympathising with him in light of this potential bombshell.

Horrible news about Jack Hendry https://t.co/nROCsmgdoK — Raymond (@RaymondAllan84) February 2, 2020

Sad to hear about Jack hendry. Yes was figure of derision but he was at a club that he wasnt equipped for.. Anyway great opportunity in Australia but sadly struck with bad injury yesterday. Hope recovers soon — D. Hollywoodthebhoys (@DHollywoodtheb1) February 1, 2020

Already Jesus — yoda the tim (@yoda_the_tim) February 1, 2020

Unluckily for JH. — Abhoyforlife (@Abhoyforlife1) February 1, 2020

Young Hendry down and out with a knee injury. https://t.co/LblSJU66hD — Kav (@jkav1981) February 2, 2020

Jack Hendry suffered serious knee injury and will be out for a Significant period of time — Jack Dempsey (@JKDDevelopments) February 1, 2020

@NiallGraham_ the boy has no luck — Chris (@ChrisNinetyFour) February 1, 2020

It remains to be seen how long he's absent for exactly, but the Melbourne manager certainly cut a pessimistic figure in the post-match interview.

If it's a bad one, it wouldn't be a surprise if Celtic bring him back to Glasgow for rehabilitation.

According to BBC Sport, former Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers paid £1.5 million to sign Hendry from Dundee in 2018, with the player only making 27 first-team appearances since.