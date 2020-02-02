Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Going to cost us promotion': Leeds fans react to £10m star's display

Patrick Bamford didn't have a great game for Leeds United on Saturday.

Some Leeds United fans on Twitter believe that Patrick Bamford could cost their side Premier League promotion if Marcelo Bielsa continues to start him.

Leeds' cushion in the automatic promotion places is now only three points after losing to Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday.

Bielsa's side could and definitely should have won the game, by virtue of their goalscoring chances, and some of them fell to Bamford.

The 25-year-old, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], scored twice in the come-from-behind win over Millwall in midweek but his ruthlessness in front of goal deserted him yesterday.

 

Controversially, Bielsa started the English hitman ahead of Leipzig loanee Jean-Kevin Augustin, who didn't even make the squad following loan move earlier this week.

The Argentine coach habitually played Bamford ahead of Eddie Nketiah during the first half of the campaign, culminating in Arsenal recalling the young striker early in January.

And fans of the West Yorkshire club believe that promotion is genuinely at stake if Bielsa doesn't wise up and start playing Augustin.

Here's how they reacted to Bamford's display on Twitter:

