'Going to cost us promotion': Leeds fans react to £10m star's display

Patrick Bamford didn't have a great game for Leeds United on Saturday.

Some Leeds United fans on Twitter believe that Patrick Bamford could cost their side Premier League promotion if Marcelo Bielsa continues to start him.

Leeds' cushion in the automatic promotion places is now only three points after losing to Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday.

Bielsa's side could and definitely should have won the game, by virtue of their goalscoring chances, and some of them fell to Bamford.

The 25-year-old, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], scored twice in the come-from-behind win over Millwall in midweek but his ruthlessness in front of goal deserted him yesterday.

Controversially, Bielsa started the English hitman ahead of Leipzig loanee Jean-Kevin Augustin, who didn't even make the squad following loan move earlier this week.

The Argentine coach habitually played Bamford ahead of Eddie Nketiah during the first half of the campaign, culminating in Arsenal recalling the young striker early in January.

And fans of the West Yorkshire club believe that promotion is genuinely at stake if Bielsa doesn't wise up and start playing Augustin.

Here's how they reacted to Bamford's display on Twitter:

If Bamford isn't replaced asap we don't go up it's as simple as that #lufc — Mark ⚽️ (@Slaven167) February 1, 2020

Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford will cost Leeds united promotion this year and if any disagrees I'm in the peacock. Step up #lufc — Keith ONeill (@KeithOneillgang) February 1, 2020

Bamford is going to cost us promotion the amount of points we’ve dropped because he misses the chances I know others should be contributing but he’s the one getting all the chances and misses if we had another striker we would of beat qpr other week and Wigan today — Ryan (@RyanHLUFC) February 1, 2020

Bielsa's blind loyalty to Bamford and Casilla is gunna cost us promotion this year, Augustin has to start against forest #LUFC — MYERS (@Tom_Myers6) February 1, 2020

Every promotion side has a bagsmam, Roofe and Bamford over past two seasons have not been the answer — Graham Marchant (@gmarchy14) February 1, 2020

Patrick Bamford is the 7th top goal scorer in the championship this season. Jack Harrison is 50th, Pablo Hernandez is 68th and Helder Costa is 90th.



Absolutely frightening that we are even in promotion contention. For all their hard work, our front 4 do not produce enough. #LUFC — Paul Musacchio (@PMCoaching17) February 1, 2020

Patrick Bamford is a £10m Centre Forward who manages to put the ball out for a throw in from 8 yards. Simply not good enough, despite a decent overall contribution to the team.



Big Kev needs to play and score the goals to get #LUFC to the Premier League.@33_augustin — TikiTaka Leeds (@Tiki_TakaLeeds) February 1, 2020