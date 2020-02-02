Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'He's driving me insane': Spurs fans react to Serge Aurier display

Shane Callaghan
Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur in action during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serge Aurier made another error today but Tottenham Hotspur got away with it.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are criticising Serge Aurier - but others have praised him.

Spurs beat Manchester City 2-0 in North London on an evening when Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring on his debut for the club.

But the result could've been very different for Tottenham.

Hugo Lloris saved an Ilkay Gundogan penalty before half time following a rash challenge by Aurier in the box.

 

It isn't the first time that the Tottenham right-back has dived in recklessly this season and it probably won't be the last.

Here's how some fans reacted to the former Paris Saint-Germain ace's display:

The Lilywhites loaned out Kyle Walker-Peters in the January transfer window, indicating that Jose Mourinho is happy with the Ivory Coast international as his first-choice option for that role. But longer term, Mourinho does need a better and more reliable right-back than Aurier, who cost £23 million in 2017 [BBC Sport].

That being said, it wasn't a horrible performance by Aurier, not by any means.

Despite the penalty concession, the 27-year-old defended reasonably well and offered attacking support, especially when Pep Guardiola's side went down to 10 men midway through the second half.

But it's the consistency and reliability that should worry Tottenham. Until he is a bit more consistent and a bit more reliable, every match is going to be a little Jekyll and Hyde.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur in action with Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch