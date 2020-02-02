'He's driving me insane': Spurs fans react to Serge Aurier display

Serge Aurier made another error today but Tottenham Hotspur got away with it.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are criticising Serge Aurier - but others have praised him.

Spurs beat Manchester City 2-0 in North London on an evening when Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring on his debut for the club.

But the result could've been very different for Tottenham.

Hugo Lloris saved an Ilkay Gundogan penalty before half time following a rash challenge by Aurier in the box.

It isn't the first time that the Tottenham right-back has dived in recklessly this season and it probably won't be the last.

Here's how some fans reacted to the former Paris Saint-Germain ace's display:

I cannot tolerate Aurier one more game.this guy hasn’t a scooby how to defend,always wrong side of his man,desperately lunging in,doesn’t have clue how to jockey the opponent . Surely a slow JAN on left ,Tanganga right is better all round.Hes driving me insane — Kev Breslin (@TheBrezTHFC) February 2, 2020

ALSO I CAN PLAY BETTER AT RIGHT BACK. SELL SERGE AURIER! — ƧYΛFIQ ΛB Ⓜ (@syafiqab) February 2, 2020

Just sell aurier — reece donoghue (@Reece_Donoghue) February 2, 2020

Other than Aurier that was an enjoyable half. Surely his time at Spurs will come to an end this summer. — Pealos (@_Pealos) February 2, 2020

Sorry but Aurier will never change. Replacement needed in the summer — H (@thfcharvey3) February 2, 2020

I never want to see Aurier start for us again. Sick of watching him giving away senseless fouls.#TOTMCI #THFC — kiwi time (@EmpathyFC) February 2, 2020

If Serge Aurier is Jose Mourinho's first choice right back going into next season, I'll literally eat a shoe.#THFC #COYS — FGZ (@wrighty_84) February 2, 2020

I have seen the light lads!



Aurier has finally figured out how to defend. Class performance. — Freddie #2️⃣4️⃣ (@Freddie_LR) February 2, 2020

Aurier what a player he can be at times — Magic Mourinho - Tanganga Propaganda (@Magic_Mourinho) February 2, 2020

Aurier is having a good spell under mourinho! Give him support — MeerSaidIt (@MeerSaid2) February 2, 2020

Aurier has been good today, I can't lie. Yes he conceded the pen but it was marginal. Hes been good #TOTMCI — Has Berkul (@hazza_b82) February 2, 2020

didn’t watch when they got the pen so this is an Aurier masterclass in my eyes — (@thfcAlex13) February 2, 2020

The Lilywhites loaned out Kyle Walker-Peters in the January transfer window, indicating that Jose Mourinho is happy with the Ivory Coast international as his first-choice option for that role. But longer term, Mourinho does need a better and more reliable right-back than Aurier, who cost £23 million in 2017 [BBC Sport].

That being said, it wasn't a horrible performance by Aurier, not by any means.

Despite the penalty concession, the 27-year-old defended reasonably well and offered attacking support, especially when Pep Guardiola's side went down to 10 men midway through the second half.

But it's the consistency and reliability that should worry Tottenham. Until he is a bit more consistent and a bit more reliable, every match is going to be a little Jekyll and Hyde.