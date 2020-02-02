Quick links

Some Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi's performance in Ibrox debut

Olly Dawes
Rangers saw Ianis Hagi make his Ibrox debut on Saturday.

Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.

Rangers missed the chance to put pressure on Celtic on Saturday afternoon as they could only draw 0-0 at home with Aberdeen.

The Gers were hoping to take their midweek win over Ross County into their meeting with Aberdeen, but struggled again.

Rangers racked up 16 shots on goal to Aberdeen's four, but couldn't find the all-important breakthrough as they limped to a 0-0 draw.

 

With Celtic in action against Hamilton Academical today, they can go seven points clear at the top, and Rangers' title hopes are starting to fade after four points from a possible nine.

Steven Gerrard threw on new signings Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi to try and change the game, but it proved fruitless as Rangers had to settle for a point.

Romanian playmaker Hagi was only given around 15 minutes on his Ibrox debut, having only arrived from Belgian side Genk on deadline day.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during the KRC Genk winter training camp on January 8, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain.

It wasn't a huge sample size for Rangers fans to see, but they have been taking to Twitter to praise the 21-year-old for his brief display.

Some believe that Hagi has already shown the guile and vision that Rangers need, predicting that he will be a 'massive' player for the club once he has adjusted to Scottish football.

Some want him to start moving forward now, backing him over Sheyi Ojo and Joe Aribo whilst believing he offered more in 15 minutes than many Rangers players did in 90.

