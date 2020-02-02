Some Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi's performance in Ibrox debut

Rangers saw Ianis Hagi make his Ibrox debut on Saturday.

Rangers missed the chance to put pressure on Celtic on Saturday afternoon as they could only draw 0-0 at home with Aberdeen.

The Gers were hoping to take their midweek win over Ross County into their meeting with Aberdeen, but struggled again.

Rangers racked up 16 shots on goal to Aberdeen's four, but couldn't find the all-important breakthrough as they limped to a 0-0 draw.

With Celtic in action against Hamilton Academical today, they can go seven points clear at the top, and Rangers' title hopes are starting to fade after four points from a possible nine.

Steven Gerrard threw on new signings Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi to try and change the game, but it proved fruitless as Rangers had to settle for a point.

Romanian playmaker Hagi was only given around 15 minutes on his Ibrox debut, having only arrived from Belgian side Genk on deadline day.

It wasn't a huge sample size for Rangers fans to see, but they have been taking to Twitter to praise the 21-year-old for his brief display.

Some believe that Hagi has already shown the guile and vision that Rangers need, predicting that he will be a 'massive' player for the club once he has adjusted to Scottish football.

Some want him to start moving forward now, backing him over Sheyi Ojo and Joe Aribo whilst believing he offered more in 15 minutes than many Rangers players did in 90.

Hagi looks really decent should be first XI going forward. No way is ojo or aribo anywhere near the lad — Club Deck loyal (@SteveGsRightPeg) February 1, 2020

Is Gerrard afraid to change things, subs should have been a lot sooner and more effective. Hagi done more in 15 mins then what some players done for 90 mins. — sneddon (@sneddon04) February 1, 2020

From the short amount of time we seen Hagi today, he looks exactly the type of player to play in front of 2 other midfielders that we were looking for — Jay (@jaymcccc) February 1, 2020

Hopefully hagi starts midweek, even that cameo he offered something different and an eye forward. Too many players hiding at the moment — Liam Hendry (@Liam__Hendry) February 1, 2020

I honestly hope Hagi starts against Hibs. Looks like the player that can actually run forward instead of passing side-to-side... — Curtis (@1872Curtis) February 1, 2020

Thoughts on Hagi today? Took it in on the half turn a few times and seen things a few others haven't got the football brain to see, would you start him midweek? — Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) February 1, 2020

Nice cameo today. I'd definitely start him. His movement in and around the box was very good. Looks comfortable with both feet. He'll no be frightened to take a pop at goal from outside the box either. Can't remember the last time we scored a goal from 25/30 yards in open play — Ian Moore (@RangersMan84) February 2, 2020

Definitely a starter on Wednesday for me. From his short time on the park today you can see he has vision and once he gets to grips with the pace of the game here he will be a massive player for us. Excited to see what he can do once settled in! — El naranja 1872 (@ElPedro1872) February 1, 2020

Yes. He must start. He’s the only one brave enough to make a forward pass and take a dig from range. — RyanClarkKent 1872 (@1872Rck) February 1, 2020

On another note, was impressed with Hagi looks a player — Steven (@SMXV8) February 1, 2020