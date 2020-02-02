'He did really well': Derek McInnes singles out Rangers star

Allan McGregor had a solid game for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers yesterday.

Derek McInnes has admitted that Rangers' goalkeeper Allan McGregor had a good game against his side on Saturday.

McInnes's Aberdeen held the Gers to a 0-0 draw at Ibrox yesterday afternoon.

In doing so, Rangers missed the chance to move two points behind top-of-the-table Celtic.

On another day, Steven Gerrard's side might have won that game but, by the same token, they also might have lost.

McGregor pulled off a series of impressive saves to keep out the Dons, especially in the first half when Sam Cosgrove went through on goal following an error from Nikola Katic.

But the veteran Rangers stopper kept him out, and McInnes has praised him via The Scottish Sun. He said: "I’m going to do him the biggest favour here – I thought Greigsy did really well. As soon as Sam puts his head down, Greigsy sprints forward.

"It’s a combination of a clever and very good goalkeeper and a heavy touch from Sam – and I think it is more the heavy touch from Sam – has allowed the chance to go. It was a real opportunity."

McGregor turned 38 on Friday and what a fine goalkeeper he continues to be.

McInnes says it himself - "As soon as Sam puts his head down, Greigsy sprints forward". The veteran star's experience to know when to rush out saved Rangers' skin in a big way yesterday.

Wes Foderingham came out and admitted a couple of weeks ago that he's been frustrated by his lack of playing time under Gerrard over the past two seasons.

But when your competition is somebody of McGregor's class, even the Englishman might admit that Gerrard has little choice but to play him.