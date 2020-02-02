Quick links

Rangers

'He did really well': Derek McInnes singles out Rangers star

Shane Callaghan
Rangers Glasgow's goalkeeper Allan McGregor reacts as he concedes a goal in the 2018
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allan McGregor had a solid game for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers yesterday.

Rangers Glasgow's goalkeeper Allan McGregor reacts as he concedes a goal in the 2018

Derek McInnes has admitted that Rangers' goalkeeper Allan McGregor had a good game against his side on Saturday.

McInnes's Aberdeen held the Gers to a 0-0 draw at Ibrox yesterday afternoon.

Subscribe

In doing so, Rangers missed the chance to move two points behind top-of-the-table Celtic.

On another day, Steven Gerrard's side might have won that game but, by the same token, they also might have lost.

 

McGregor pulled off a series of impressive saves to keep out the Dons, especially in the first half when Sam Cosgrove went through on goal following an error from Nikola Katic.

But the veteran Rangers stopper kept him out, and McInnes has praised him via The Scottish Sun. He said: "I’m going to do him the biggest favour here – I thought Greigsy did really well. As soon as Sam puts his head down, Greigsy sprints forward.

"It’s a combination of a clever and very good goalkeeper and a heavy touch from Sam – and I think it is more the heavy touch from Sam – has allowed the chance to go. It was a real opportunity."

McGregor turned 38 on Friday and what a fine goalkeeper he continues to be.

McInnes says it himself - "As soon as Sam puts his head down, Greigsy sprints forward". The veteran star's experience to know when to rush out saved Rangers' skin in a big way yesterday.

Wes Foderingham came out and admitted a couple of weeks ago that he's been frustrated by his lack of playing time under Gerrard over the past two seasons.

But when your competition is somebody of McGregor's class, even the Englishman might admit that Gerrard has little choice but to play him.

Allan McGregor of Rangers FC reacts during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch