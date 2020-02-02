‘Good for him’: Jose Mourinho gives verdict on player’s decision to leave Tottenham on loan

Kyle Walker-Peters joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football.London that he is pleased that Kyle Walker-Peters has joined Southampton.

The 22-year-old right-back moved to Southampton from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The Englishman has made the loan switch until the end of the season, and with Cedric Soares having left for Arsenal on a loan deal, he will get the chance to become a first-team regular at the Saints.

Tottenham head coach Mourinho believes that it is good for Walker-Peters that he decided to make the loan move to Southampton.

Mourinho told Football.London: “I think it is good for Kyle, go to Southampton, Cedric has left to Arsenal, normally Kyle is going to have very good chances to play. Good for him.”

Good decision from Kyle Walker-Peters?

Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career.

With Serge Aurier back in good form, it was going to be hard for the 22-year-old to be a regular for the first team in the coming weeks and months.

The 22-year-old will get chances at Southampton, and the right-back will have to make the most of them and make a good impression at the Saints.