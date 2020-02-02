BBC pundit left in awe at 'top-class' Celtic ace after win v Hamilton, makes Rangers prediction

Celtic are now seven points clear of Rangers in the Premiership table.

Neil McCann has been left in awe at Odsonne Edouard's performance during Celtic's 4-1 win over Hamilton in the Premiership on Sunday, as he predicted that Rangers will still come back and there will still be 'twists and turns' in this title race despite the Bhoys opening up a seven-point lead.

Speaking to BBC Sport, McCann stated that Edouard is a 'top-class' footballer and someone who is getting 'better and better' as he netted a brace for Celtic following Rangers' dropped points yesterday.

"He's a player, Odsonne Edouard," McCann told BBC Sport. "He's a top-class footballer. He just gets better and better. That was just brilliant play from the big man - he's not good enough [McCann joked when he missed his hat-trick chance]."

McCann added on BBC Radio Scotland (02/02/20 at 14:10 pm): "They have put themselves in pole position. You don't win titles by just beating your greatest rivals. You have got to do the business against every other side. And this is where it will seem that Celtic have done it.

"There's a confidence and then there's inner confidence. There's nothing being handed out here. There is still a lot of twists and turns in this title challenge from Rangers to come. But this is still relentless from Celtic."

It was a poor start from Celtic, who fell a goal behind after 26 minutes, but Jamie Hamilton's sending off just after the half-hour mark changed things.

Edouard, Christopher Jullien and James Forrest responded with goals to send Celtic further clear at the top and showcase the relentless nature in which Lennon's side are going about things.

Whilst the Gers will be disappointed in how they responded to that Old Firm win prior to the winter break, Celtic have responded in a brilliant fashion.

It does seem as though things are repeating themselves from last season, but Steven Gerrard will be hoping his players can show more to their game and add more drama to the title race.

Whilst Lennon's side are seven-points clear, they have played a game more than their rivals, who were held at home to Aberdeen yesterday.