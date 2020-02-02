Sunderland fans react to George Dobson display against Portsmouth

George Dobson was in action for Sunderland against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of George Dobson against Portsmouth.

Dobson was in action for Sunderland in their League One game against Portsmouth away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Black Cats lost 2-0.

The former West Ham United prospect did not have a good game, especially in the second half when he struggled under pressure.

Sunderland fans were not impressed with the display produced by Dobson and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

What has ozturk done wrong over the previous unbeaten run to be bombed out over the last 2 games

& also what does everyone see in Dobson I just don’t get it #safc — tony herdman (@tonyherdman) February 1, 2020

Shame the unbeaten run has come to an end like. Had a funny feeling about this one today. Bring on Ipswich and hopefully Dobson isn’t in the squad he’s a mess at the mo #safc — Laura (@LauraJ8338) February 1, 2020

How does Dobson get a game every week?hes shocking #SAFC — Mackemdean16 (@mackemdean16) February 1, 2020

Back to the drawing board, weve got to blank this out and hope its a blip, big game against ipswich on saturday which is a very winnable game. The central midfield needs a change up tho, maguire and dobson have been passengers last 2 games #safc — Jonny Young (@jonny8686) February 1, 2020

What did we learn today? Referee's still terrible at this level. Manager slow to change it. Dobson awful. Maguire, 1 good game from him in 5 isn't good enough. Set Pieces still awful. Portsmouths won them the game.



Aside from all that, hope Joel Lynch is okay. #safc — Kevin (@Kevsafc22) February 1, 2020

Get Dobson dropped for the rest of the season, never liked him, him and power in the centre doesn’t work both too slow, O’nien much better suited in the middle of the park. #SAFC — Dylan (@Dylan_lee73) February 1, 2020

Dobson particularly bad today, but still not gonna write anyone off yet. — si señor (@PatSAFC02) February 1, 2020

We were edging the 1st half then leave someone free at the back post from a cheap freekick. 2nd half we never put a decent move together. Lynch, Hume and Dobson were very poor today. When on top we lacked a goalscorer. Passing all game was beyond crap #SAFC — Scott (@76skelly) February 1, 2020

Why play Dobson — Kevin (@safc_kevin) February 1, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, hosts Portsmouth had 51% of the possession, took 17 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Sunderland had 49% of the possession, took five shots of which two were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table at the moment with 45 points from 28 matches, two points behind sixth-placed Portsmouth, who have played 27 games.