Sunderland fans react to George Dobson display against Portsmouth

George Dobson of Sunderland AFC celebrates with team mate Jack Baldwin after scoring his team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf...
George Dobson was in action for Sunderland against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of George Dobson against Portsmouth.

Dobson was in action for Sunderland in their League One game against Portsmouth away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old central midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Black Cats lost 2-0.

 

The former West Ham United prospect did not have a good game, especially in the second half when he struggled under pressure.

Sunderland fans were not impressed with the display produced by Dobson and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, hosts Portsmouth had 51% of the possession, took 17 shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Sunderland had 49% of the possession, took five shots of which two were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table at the moment with 45 points from 28 matches, two points behind sixth-placed Portsmouth, who have played 27 games.

